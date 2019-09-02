THE LAUNCH



Welcome to the relaunch of Cornell AAP’s student publication, ASSOCIATION.

Inside the Milstein Bubbles, the space most open to all of AAP and the broader public, we celebrated the work of our community, and the publication that embraces it most.

Transformed by distorted projections, aromas of food, and the inviting tactility of books, we created a tunnel designed to recall past-memories and anticipate future inspiration.

Images of ASSOCIATION 11 presented themselves floating in projections, displaced on the reliefs, and contained in the books themselves. Fragmented as they are, these pieces, or parallels, of the book’s contents reconstruct an understanding of Cornell AAP, representative of the college’s diversity and creative force.

1 | PROJECTIONS

2 | BAS RELIEFS

To display ASSOCIATION/11 we imagined a relief that arranges objects and voids across the surface of a table, bringing the book and its

contents into varied proximities to create new associations.

3 | POSTERS

Projects from volume 11 were selected in pairs to create the two datums of the 11. The result is a colorful interwoven tapestry that beautifully demonstrates the broad diversity of voices within AAP. We believe that organizing the material in this way allows each project to be understood individually, but also allows us to draw parallels among the works.



