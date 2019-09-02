We see process as a collage of items scattered throughout time, interwoven into knots of significance.





Just like how the concept of a knot cannot survive without the construct of a rope, a project similarly relies on process.





We understand that process is subjective, and can unknowingly be a reflection of the thinking, emotions, and character of its creator.





Process challenges linear progression and establishes itself as the beginning of a network of infinite possibilities.





Maybe it all started with a photo you captured, a doodle in your sketchbook, a book you read, a film you watched, a conversation you had, or a personal experience.





In Volume 13, ASSOCIATION would like to invite you to deconstruct your process with us. We are excited to hear and engage your voice in this volume through expanded reflection and allow the methodology of making to be the presenter of your ideas.



