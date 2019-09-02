*You must fill this out and include it in your submission*
Submission Video Walk-Through
INSTRUCTIONS
Click the “Login to create pub” button and follow on-screen instructions to make a PubPub account.
Download the template above and fill it out.
Click on the submit button above to create a new submission page.
Attach the filled out form into your submission by clicking import files at the bottom.
Insert any images included in your submission as “media” directly into the new submission that you create, not into the word document or pdf.
Your pub will automatically save changes, however once you finish make sure to publish your submission so that it will be received.