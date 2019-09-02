ASSOCIATION: RAW EXPO

March 20, 2015

RAW EXPO is a night to celebrate, connect, and collaborate with creators from all disciplines. Projects and objects — planes, robots, furniture, fashion, pieces, and models —from fashion, DEA, engineering, architecture, art, and hotel will be exposed in their RAW, intermediary, process state.

Join us for food, drinks, and music as we showcase Cornell's top creators for a night of interdisciplinary exchange, chance encounters, and conversations for future collaboration.

The exhibition is hosted by ASSOCIATION in collaboration with the lecture, Thumbnail: RAW.