Coastal Resilience

Finding suitable landscape interventions for coastal Staten Island is vital to not only protect the storm impacted neighborhoods from future coastal disasters, but also to offer residents an opportunity to enhance the quality of their daily life. This project focuses on specific proposed coastal landscape interventions, Multiple Dunes and Breakwater strategies, by assessing their impact on the socio-cultural and biophysical conditions of Staten Island coastal neighborhoods. To test the suitability of each, this project analyzes both street-level impacts of these proposed protective coastal landscape tools, and how these new resilient landscapes affect the shore residents’ daily uses and relationships with historic and cultural amenities.