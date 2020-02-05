(Printscreen)

A new method of spatial organization and information presentation for the workplace of the (near) future, (Print Screen) is a commercial product that can be purchased, shipped and installed in the structural grid of any open floor plan. The package includes a kit of large-format industrial printers attached vertically to columns that uses a high-strength, lightweight and soundproof paper (patent pending!) that users can print on and arrange to partition and create spaces that accommodate a variety of uses.

(Print Screen) aims to bring the built environment up to speed with current technologies and create a full integration between architecture and information. (Print Screen) confronts the indeterminacy of the growing business with an adaptable nature that is able to accommodate short term growth and the specific needs of the work environment without sacrificing the ability to personalize one’s own space.

Rather than pinning up paper to a wall, information is printed directly onto the surfaces of the workspace as they are created and deployed. Got an important meeting with several clients? No problem! Just press (Print Screen) and the walls of the conference room are printed with the information for presentation with the space scaled to accommodate it. When the meeting is over, the walls of the conference room can be taken down and recycled, allowing for different uses to occur in the same space on an abbreviated cycle. With a quick click of the mouse, an entire space can transform from a series of individual cubicles to an open space for a fashion show or event.

(Print Screen) adapts the workspace to respond to the fast flow and instant gratification of information, combining flexible open space with the need for privacy and enclosure at the push of a button.



