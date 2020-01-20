Stryk Match Holder & Torq Nut Cracker

A refinement of the traditional match-stick holder, this multi-faceted heirloom vessel features a striking surface as well as a safe deposit for spent matches. Historic examples of this product left match disposal to individual choice. Here the life cycle of the match is fully considered.

3D printed technology enables this object to be seamlessly constructed. This allows for undercuts and textures in the object to be uninterrupted by the constraints of previously employed fabrication or mold-making techniques. Using prior manufacturing would have left behind imprints as design-details complicating the visual identity of the object. Here the idea is delivered in almost pure utility.

Inspired by industrial components, Torq is the first 3D printed object commissioned by OTHR that explores the mechanical potential of 3D printed output. Turning the business of nut cracking into a precise as well as a fun activity, this product finds its place in the heart of the home. The cylindrical body fits comfortably in hand and provides control over a challenging task. The grooves become the dominant force in the product, as well as the refined visual detail that suggests the intuitive motion it employs.