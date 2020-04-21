The project is the winning competition entry for the restoration of palazzo dei Diamanti in Ferrara, the famous renaissance building designed by Biagio Rossetti, and the realization of a new pavilion in the rear garden, necessary to close the exhibition itinerary (the Palazzo is missing its fourth side).

The project for the new exhibition pavilion, which represents the physical and symbolic hearth of the project, generates an interplay with the context of the Palazzo through different strategies:

Shape and geometry

The pavilion bases its formal matrix on the same geometrical logic that structures the Palazzo, a choice that allows the new intervention – otherwise different in its formal language and materialization – to become part of the evolutionary logic of the existing building.

A system of voids and massed

The new intervention is consistent with the spatial structure of the Palazzo and it is characterized by an alternation of massed and voids: by leaving a space between the new building and the wall that frames the sixteenth-century courtyard is created that enriched the already abundant spatial sequence.

A wall as threshold

Therefore, the role attributed to the ancient wall that separates the courtyard from the garden is of central importance. Distancing the new building from the existing wall has allowed the preservation of its status as a threshold, an element of transition from one void into another: first the geometrical and controlled space of the inner courtyard, followed by the more natural space of the garden.



Client: City of Ferrara

Location: Ferrara, Italy

Program: Exhibition spaces

Year: 2017-2018

Status: Scheme design

Dimension: 650 mq

This project is work of Labics, the firm directed by Maria Claudia Clemente and Francesco Isidori, and can be found here:

https://www.labics.it/project/168