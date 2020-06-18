Walking in the Clouds is a playground which organically connects to an outdoor gallery in South Korea. Supported by a deck, individuals meander through the ethereal space, encountering, pulling and touching hundreds of laundry baskets along the way. It was a temporary structure, open from April to October, 2017. The budget was $4500 and it was a design and build project. Kids love to play with baskets! The site was the unusual museum whose name is ‘SoDA’ (Space of Design and Architecture). The original structure which had been a public bath was exposed and used as gallery spaces for the installation. Our structure is occupying one of the open roof gallery spaces which kids and family can easily access and play.