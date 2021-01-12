Skip to main content
Published on Feb 12, 2021

Polythread

by Lara Carolan
Mathematically generated and inspired by cellular networks, “PolyThread” by Jenny Sabin Studio is a freestanding inhabitable installation form that features knitted lightweight, high-performing, formfitting and adaptive materials.

The installation includes rhythmic transition of colours and light, incorporating the material and thread that absorbs light and sun rays during the day and release them by night. Uniting mathematics and nature.

This project aims to engage new material and make steps in digital fabrication in architecture through unique production and prototypes via cutting edge software.

