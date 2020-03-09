Urbane, Inc. is a mapping startup founded in Silicon Valley. The concept behind Urbane is mapping cities not by their physical neighborhood names (e.g., Cayuga Heights / Ithaca / Lansing), but by the social and cultural characteristics that are attached to these geopolitical references. This concept came about after years of urban exploration and experiencing the differences between traditional maps and the vernacular, perceptual characteristics of place. While mapping technology and GPS has increased tremendously over the past couple of years, traditional maps tend to fail to help someone discern what areas fit certain lifestyle choices and needs Urbane aims to solve this problem.