ArtAlumniVolume 6
Published on Apr 23, 2020

After Madrid Series

by Jim Zver
Published onApr 23, 2020
After Madrid Series


This ongoing series of collages was inspired by several extended visits to Spain, primarily Madrid, in 2012 to 2013. The colors of the Spanish landscape and the Spanish flag, and the colors’ subsequent symbolism was captivating inspiration. In particular, red is a leitmotif throughout Spain, e.g. the same red flag is the red used in the protest posters.

After Madrid approaches collage from two different but related directions, one being wood constructions assembled from individually prepared pieces, the other, paper collage. Investigating implied space,

calligraphic gesture, and subtle transitions of color, the collages respond to the artist’s sculptural oeuvre, and become a kind of sculpture themselves, albeit functioning in a two-dimensional space.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
© 2023 ASSOCIATION
