Drawing on geometry, textile design and modern fabrication processes, Superpattern is a collection of 3D weaves applied to a range of customizable, made-to-order objects.

The line consists of eight fundamental forms—a ring, a cuff, a bracelet, a necklace, a table lamp, a pendant light, a ceramic vessel, and an ottoman—which can be 3D printed in different patterns, sizes and materials.

Each pattern is rooted in a combination of tiling and weaving—computationally generated and produced through different methods, including laser-sintered nylon, silver or brass cast via a lost wax process, and porcelain slip-cast in a mold. These processes bend the rules of materiality, freeing the interwoven patterns to flow around organic, curvilinear shapes in unprecedented ways.

The collection was introduced in the fall with the Superpattern pop-up, a showcase and launch event running from September 21st to October 2nd in downtown Manhattan. A robotically milled topographic table and canopy was designed and fabricated to display the 70 unique objects in the collection.



