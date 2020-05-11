”Now he has departed from this strange world a little ahead of me. That means nothing. People like us, who believe in physics, know that the distinction between past, present, and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion.”

Albert Einstein

Based on the concept of time, the project explores the interaction of movement and spatial experience. Different configurations of the mirror together with the movement of the light create a unique experience every time one entered the space.

A library, in general, is a building containing collections of books for people to read or borrow. If the content is stripped out of books, the library, at the same time, could be seen as a big container of content. It could be anywhere.

Library of illusions, therefore, would never be the destination, but it exists on the way to others. Visitors will not come to read here, but books will reach to them. The project occupies the whole subway system that has many doors opening to all. Each day the space would exhibit one single book. Commuters, who use the subway as their daily routine, will be able to experience more than 300 books a year.

For Library of Illusions, Professor Rubén Alcolea

Physical Model, video, and digital drawing

Fall 2018