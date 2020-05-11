The Constructed Ruin explores the tension between the visual and physical construct, through the lens of historic preservation. In anticipation of gradual and catastrophic decay, the project translates the town of Civita di Bagnoregio into an archived representation of itself: a future ruin that compresses history into material fragments.

It asks, can we inhabit images? If so, what is the view from the inside like? The construction of these spaces revolves around the perspectival and historic construction of a single image of the city; conversely, that image is fragmented into multiple versions of an imagined past and a reconstructed future.