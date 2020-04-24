Men, Women, Dogs, and Hair

In the last year the paintings I have made have centered around two recurring themes; animals (dogs), men, women and hair. Three paintings specifically have as protagonists a man a woman and a dog. The other two submissions are explorations of the hair worn as symbol of sensuality, freedom (freak flag), especially as in the case of the two French film actors chosen, Brigitte Bardot and Jean Marais. It is my desire that the viewer finds these paintings amusing as well as food for thought.

These paintings were exhibited in Buffalo in 2016 at Benjamen Contemporary Gallery and at the Charles Allis Museum in Milwaukee in the show “Theshhold”, curated by Niki Johnson, in November of 2015.