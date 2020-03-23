Urchin asks us to question our perceptions of everyday objects: namely, the ubiquitous plastic chair. Due to its aggregation and rotation, the object loses its familiar and functional relationship with the human body, so that its other qualities and implications can come to the fore.

Special thanks to: Martin Fields Miller / Cornell Architecture Department / Cornell College of Architecture, Art, and Planning / The Home Depot. Photo: Joe Wilensky.




