Museum of the 20th Century

The proposal borrows the plane from Mies van der Rohe’s New National Gallery and stacks it to achieve the required floor area for a new museum of Modern Art. The fold acts as a mediator between the harsh Cartesian rationality of Mies and the lyrical tectonism of Scharoun. Its height establishes itself as a landmark that is visible from the transportation hub of Portsdamer Platz. The main museum entry faces the New National Gallery while the public plaza entry faces Portsdamer Platz. The public plaza at the center of the museum acts as an extension of the city. It also functions as pedestal that elevates the special galleries for maximum views. The fold allows the mixing of programs, blurring the line between the public and private. It produces light control, structure, landscape, circulation, roofing and programmatic blurring. The changing orientation of each plate “collects” the architecture of city as part of the museum experience. Its crown-like roof allows soft northern light to illuminate the art within. The building continues Mies’ structural investigations in the material of steel through the folded plate.