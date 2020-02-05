Tendederos consisted of the creation of a site-specific installation, by Gabriel Ramos (M.F.A. '18), that centered on the construction of abstracted compositions from the conflation of architectural landscape and representational components. The inspiration for these constructions were drawn from Ramos’ childhood memories while living in Puerto Rico.

Visitors from AAP and the Cornell University community were invited to fully experience the installation by going through the space and exploring the environment composed of the hanging forms from multiple points of view. By doing so, viewers experienced a constant visual layering that changed and got distorted through the exploration of the space. The Tendederos exhibition was funded in part by the Cornell Council for the Arts.



