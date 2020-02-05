Skip to main content
AlumniArchitectureVolume 8
Published on Mar 05, 2020

The Unhealable Wound: A Play

by Hong Yeol In, Taylor Stollbert, and Luke Erickson
Published onMar 05, 2020
Model (3d print, resin, soap) & Processing

December 15, 2014


The following drawings and models represent the odyssey of The Unhealable Wound. This narrative follows a series of scenographic archetypes founded on Carl Jung’s psychology. Through eight acts, The Unhealable Wound manifests itself upon the stage of the primitive form, a physical and psychological rift that can never be resealed. This loss of innocence can not be undone. Representative of global pollution, the timeline reflects a path towards oblivion and man’s intervention establishes an alternate series of events. Each scene depicts a stage upon which the material actors perform. These performances seek to communicate their identity with the viewing audience in the vein of l’architecture parlante.

The stage is set.


License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
