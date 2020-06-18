“In my latest exhibition, “One Family,” I stepped away from abstraction to present a collection of portraits, drawn from treasured family photographs, in celebration of America’s diverse immigrant heritage.”

“As a daughter, even a great-granddaughter, of people who came to the United States by choice, I was moved to respond to the antipathy being expressed lately toward immigrants. Members of my own family and others like them died because they could not find refuge when conditions in their countries became lethal.”

“The families featured in the exhibition were drawn from my circle of family, friends and online acquaintances, in hopes of conveying the richness and diversity that immigrants contribute to this country; diversity which should be celebrated, not feared.”