Pipe Dreams

Generated from an interest in the flows of people and goods throughout the city, this industrial distribution and residential hub along the Newtown Creek in Bushwick, Brooklyn re-imagines a new hybrid typology where humans and autonomous robots occupy the same spaces.





Distribution, food, transit, ecology, and real estate data were initially mapped and overlaid, revealing densities of over-served and under-served neighborhoods throughout the city. Paradoxically, the selected neighborhood demonstrates inefficiencies and redundancy in industrial supply and distribution infrastructure, yet lacks necessary social and residential program to support community life.

This project occupies an existing industrial distribution center in which redundant systems are consolidated and exploited. Residential amenities are symbiotically paired with systems and processes of the distribution facility such as the conveyor bodega and aeroponic LED dance hall.



