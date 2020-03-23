Memory is an instrument of culture. Industrialized production has erased the individual procedures to define the qualities, performances and renders of our daily objects.

This project experiments with the identity of our intangible patrimony distorting “the way to belong” that those memories bring to our cultural references.

“Scenarium” builds unreferenced memory structures through the composition of domestic scenes. The experiment re-produces the meaning changes that daily object displays suffer when their surface treatment gets washed up and the objects are disguised. The new compositions build conditions of structural landscapes forced to leave their original identities. The inclusion of a new superficial quality in the scenes presents an unfamiliar connection of objects as an opportunity to explore morphological inhabitations of the space.