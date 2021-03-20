We believe Architects must physically experience architecture. We believe Architects must be exposed to the breadth of worldwide culture. We believe Architects must construct.

The next school of Architecture will travel the world actively engaging communities as the student and the educator. Our mode of travel actively engages ocean remediation, resulting in architectural investigations. the ORSULA, a 600ft. freight liner, has been commissioned an Exploration Vessel for this activist school of architecture.

Arch-Ark is an experimental design school acting as an active agent in charting new territories for interaction of students with faculty and amongst each other.