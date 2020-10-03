Skip to main content
ArchitectureStudentVolume 11
Published on Nov 03, 2020

Regenerative Fold

by Adriana Contarino
Published onNov 03, 2020
This project explores the material characteristics of fabric in relation to its sequential process of folding, gathering, and stitching. The project evolves to integrate the essence of the Schomburgk deer’s antler growth, mimcking the dictotomous branching system to apply an operative set of rules to control and moderate the fabric surface.

The flat fabric surface adopts the logic of the deer’s growth to inscribe space and inform the roof construct of the final architectural realization.

This transformation explores the interplay between the folded and unfolded surface to facilitate spatial qualities to filter light, direct ventilation and establish a hierarchy of spaces.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
