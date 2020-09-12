Plans, Dreams and Destiny

For the past few years I have been working with my concept of “Unwritten Wills’, in which I explore the larger question of what we receive from people and places that are important to us.

For this project, I continue this theme with a specific focus: an exploration of the house I grew up in. House Number A-2, in Jaipur, India. I study several aspects of this house, including floor plans and the physical architecture. I draw from many objects in the house, like birth charts, calendars, letters, doilies, album covers and other personal belongings.

Working with these, I wondered if spaces we grow up in become a foundation for who we are. My explorations answer some questions for me, but many remain, and I continue to think, draw and print. It is my hope that my work will generate thoughts about these important questions that many of us reflect on in our lives.

The majority of pieces in this project are works on paper, including drawing and print based works. They are created using pencil and experimental printing techniques on Japanese Kozo paper. This paper allows for complex layering using Chine Collé, drawing and painting.

This project, including the pieces submitted (below) and more were displayed in a Dec 2018 exhibit at Gallery Espace, New Delhi.