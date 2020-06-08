Dream or Reality

Starting from the 1970s, BIM (Building Information Modeling) developed rapidly from life-cycle management into largely automated design and construction at one time, focusing on building standardizing, modularizing, and efficiency. In addition, big data and technology came along the way as new developments leading to new applications. In the background of technology expansion, when designers give BIM design principles (in scripts style), BIM can finally design and build the new city that is responsive to big changes, such as extreme climates and increase in population.

In 2056, so many cities show different problems resulting from BIM application. New York City is an example. More than 70% of the design and construction process is controlled by BIM, and human beings become the secondary master in architectural world. BIM is a capital-oriented system, and with other information collected, such as real estate and finance, BIM’s decision can be easily shifted away from the fantasy city concept originally generated. So we need to think about a bunch of questions. What can we do as architects, urban designers, governors, managers, and so on? What can we expect about BIM in the future? (Design Studio, taught by Michael Young + Kutan Ayata.)