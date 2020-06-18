Articulated Design of the Detail: Examining and Documenting Italian Renaissance Architectural Expression

Cornell AAP Association/12 Submission
Gracie Meek
Student: Gracie Meek, B.Arch. 2022
Title of work: Articulated Design of the Detail
Medium: Artist’s Book
Dimensions when expanded: 40” x 21”
Department: Art
Academic course: ART 3306 – Artist Book & Object Multiple
Date Completed: May 19th, 2020
Examining architectural details is critical to the integrity of a building and its context. Architectural concepts, materials, rhythms, and geometries are carried throughout the system. Intricate joinery in the meeting of corners, labyrinths of grooves on pediments, and the winding profile of cornices define the building’s theoretical expression and technical character. The moment in which interrelated parts of a structure are read as a whole becomes visible. The details become a method of organizing things, like individual musical notes harmonizing.
Created in Gregory Page’s bookmaking class and in concert with the Priscilla and Robert Joy ’72 Prize in Architecture, a series of three accordion-style books were constructed of analog drawings that document, catalog, and analyze peculiar architectural details throughout Italy. When aligned, the reverse side of the pages reveal a large collage drawing composed of individual details to construct a capriccio: an imaginary view of an architectural fantasy.