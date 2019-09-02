Skip to main content
VOLUME 13
FEATURE
Arch-Ark
by
Snigdha Agarwal
,
Rodrigo Garcia
,
Kris Palagi
,
Enduardo Reims
, and
Lea Stagno
Pavilion of Least Resistance
by
Yun Mitchell
Memory Wall
by
Yoon Cha
Cartographic bodies
by
Kate Chen
It’s (Not) Hard to Sleep Standing Up
by
Curtis Ho
Plans, Dreams and Destiny
by
Nandini Bagla Chirimar
HEAVYHEART
by
Cagla Sokullu
Coalition
by
Isabella Hübsch
and
Christina Zau
Other Carpets: Unsolicited Majlis for Dubai
by
Justin Foo
[PARA]cHurch
by
José Ibarra
Regenerative Fold
by
Adriana Contarino
Eddy
by
: Patrick Kastner
and
Timur Dogan
House of Memory
by
Ihwa Choi
Empire Stories
by
Jay Valgora
Kelp
by
Kyle Schumann
and
Katie MacDonald
Museum of the 20th Century
by
Justin Foo Zhi Kai
The Glasshouse
by
Erin Pellegrino
BYOA: Bring Your Own Algae
by
Cristina Medina-Gonzalez
and
Laura Kimmel
Escuela Mixta Ramon Rosa
by
Timothy Ryan
and
Liam Martin
Structural Model: Fondation Jérôme Seydoux-Pathé
by
Alejandro Finol
and
Duyi Han
Sustainable Education Ghana
by
Sisi Yu
Dream or Reality
by
Shaohua Dong
,
Mingyue Yang
,
Ningxin Zhang
, and
Feng Zhao
Cascadilla Crossing
by
Jessica Jiang
and
Helena Rong
Walking in the Clouds
by
Jungwoo Ji
and
Min W. Suh
Book Marks: Escapades in The Library of the Mind
by
Barbara Page
Superpattern
by
Travis Fitch
Aarau Bus Stop Structure Model
by
Gary Esposito
Surgical Acupuncture: A Case Study in São Paulo
by
Helena Rong
In the End, It is (Not) Just a Trick
by
Andres Romero Pompa
INTERPOLIS: A city for Introverts and Extroverts
by
Diego Garcia Blanco
Agency and Empowerment in Public Housing: A Case Study of Rochor Center, Singapore and The Waterside Plaza, New York
by
Shruti Shah
and
Kwesi Kwapong
The Constructed Ruin
by
Charisse Foo
Library of Illusions
by
Maitai Kunawong
Pipe Dreams
by
Jordan Young
and
Cait McCarthy
Ambiguous Topographies
by
Jordan Young
ONE HOUSE
by
Deborah Coburn
Triangular Desire
by
Yasmeen Abedifard
Bookends
by
Wendell Castle
and
Josh Owen
Traces of Making
by
David Rosenwater
and
Jeremy Bilotti
Nomad Land
by
Alberto de Salvatierra
Reverse Turing Test
by
Sabrina Haertig
Evitim
by
Caroline O'Donnell
and
Martin Miller
In Pursuit of Great Form
by
Umberto Bellardi Ricci
,
Silvia Galdamez
, and
Alexander Terry
Fruit Pad: A Fresh Look at Affordable Housing in Fruitvale, California
by
Jeanette Petti
,
Kevin Kim
,
Lera Covington
, and
Dylan Stevenson
TODD: A Companion ln The Fluff
by
Ian Pica Limbaseanu
and
Madeleine Eggers
Chawans: Iterating on Traditional Forms
by
Sasson Rafailov
The City in the City – A Green Archipelago
by
Hyung Joon Kim
Hull Rust and Hibbing Taconite Mine View Overlook and Park, Phase I
by
Iroha Ito
and
Andrew Lucia
Inhabitable Infrastructures
by
Xiangxiang Wang
Architectural Chimerism
by
Evan McDowell
Land Fall
by
Sam Jury
Palazzo dei Diamanti
by
Maria Claudia Clemente
and
Francesco Isidori
Playtime
by
Alexandra Donovan
Bzionkow: A Place Of Care
by
Maur Dessauvage
,
Cameron Neuhoff
, and
Michael Raspuzzi
Soft Process
by
Catherine Joseph
and
Sida Zhang
SmartCode
by
David
,
C.J. Randall
, and
Noah Demarest
Kota Kita
by
Kieran Micka Maloy
Coastal Resilience
by
Habum Moon
Clay Non-Wovens
by
Sonya Mantell
and
David Rosenwasser
URBANE
by
Kevin Chung
L'ECOLE DU BON SENS
by
Erin Pellegrino
The Unhealable Wound: A Play
by
Hong Yeol In
,
Taylor Stollbert
, and
Luke Erickson
(Printscreen)
by
Natalie Kwee
,
Caio Barboza
, and
Joseph Kennedy
Tendederos
by
Gabriel Ramos
Scenarium
by
Ana Peñalba
Urchin
by
CODA
After Madrid Series
by
Jim Zver
Men, Women, Dogs, and Hair
by
Jed Jackson
Baroque Libraries: The Journey to Getting Lost in a Book
by
Justin Wadge
Stryk Match Holder & Torq Nut Cracker
by
Josh Owen
Sugartown
by
Gosia Powlowska
Star Ballet Foundation Beijing
by
Yue Winston Yeo
Transparency and the Construct of Perception
by
Brian Havener
