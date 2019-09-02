ASSOCIATION is a student designed and edited publication that gathers work from students, faculty, staff, and alumni across Cornell University’s College of Architecture, Art, and Planning in a single semi-annual volume. An anthology of projects from artists, architects, and planners, ASSOCIATION strives to highlight cross-disciplinary connections and reveal new relationships between the works produced by the three departments we represent. Through the careful curation and presentation of yearly submissions since 2005, each volume serves as a record of the work produced by the current AAP community, as well as a source of inspiration for years to come.

