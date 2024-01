ASSOCIATION/9 Launch

March 21, 2018

ASSOCIATION invites the Cornell AAP community to the official release of ASSOCIATION/9 at a launch party at the wood floor in L. P. Kwee Studios, Milstein Hall.

ASSOCIATION is a student-run publication that showcases work by students, faculty, and alumni from AAP. Come see the newest volume and the evolution of the publication over the years. On-campus contributors can pick up their complimentary copy of volume 9. Light refreshments will be served.