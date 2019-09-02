ASSOCIATION/8 Launch

February 3, 2017

ASSOCIATION invites the Cornell AAP community to the official release of ASSCIATION/8 at a launch party in Milstein Hall dome.

ASSOCIATION is a student-run publication group that showcases work by students, faculty, and alumni in the College of Architecture, Art, and Planning in Cornell University. Come see the newest volume and the evolution of the publication over the years. On-campus contributors can pick up their complimentary copy of volume 8. Light refreshments will be served.