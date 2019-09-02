ASSOCIATION/10 Launch

November 14, 2018

ASSOCIATION invites the Cornell AAP community to the official release of ASSOCIATION/10 at a launch party at the L. P. Kwee Studios on the second floor of Milstein Hall.

ASSOCIATION is a student-run organization that produces an annual publication by the same name featuring student, faculty, and alumni work across the disciplines of architecture, art, and planning, with a particular interest in cross-disciplinary projects that demonstrate the connections between these fields.

Come see the newest volume and the evolution of the publication over the years. Light refreshments will be served.