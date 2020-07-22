Skip to main content
VOLUME 13
International Standard Book Number: 978-0-692-04088-1
Empire Stories
by
Jay Valgora
Published: Jul 22, 2020
The Glasshouse
by
Erin Pellegrino
Published: Jul 08, 2020
BYOA: Bring Your Own Algae
by
Cristina Medina-Gonzalez
and
Laura Kimmel
Published: Jul 08, 2020
Walking in the Clouds
by
Jungwoo Ji
and
Min W. Suh
Published: Jul 18, 2020
Book Marks: Escapades in The Library of the Mind
by
Barbara Page
Published: Jul 18, 2020
Superpattern
by
Travis Fitch
Published: Jul 18, 2020
Aarau Bus Stop Structure Model
by
Gary Esposito
Published: Jul 18, 2020
Surgical Acupuncture: A Case Study in São Paulo
by
Helena Rong
Published: Jun 23, 2020
In the End, It is (Not) Just a Trick
by
Andres Romero Pompa
Published: Jun 23, 2020
INTERPOLIS: A city for Introverts and Extroverts
by
Diego Garcia Blanco
Published: Jul 18, 2020
Playtime
by
Alexandra Donovan
Published: May 25, 2020
Clay Non-Wovens
by
Sonya Mantell
and
David Rosenwasser
Published: Apr 09, 2020
Tendederos
by
Gabriel Ramos
Published: Mar 05, 2020
Baroque Libraries: The Journey to Getting Lost in a Book
by
Justin Wadge
Published: Feb 20, 2020
Stryk Match Holder & Torq Nut Cracker
by
Josh Owen
Published: Feb 20, 2020
Transparency and the Construct of Perception
by
Brian Havener
Published: Feb 17, 2020
