17 YEARS. 11 VOLUMES. 724 PROJECTS.

Celebrating the launch of our 11th volume, ASSOCIATION is proud to revisit the past, specifically recontextualized to where the publication and organization stand today reflecting upon the achievements of AAP during a pandemic-disturbed age. The design of the launch emphasizes the concept of parallels found in Volume 11. Featured works are displayed in different mediums to not only showcase the diversity in creative action within AAP, but also the different lenses and contexts that a project can be understood in. While projects have been organized by themes within the volume, we encourage readers to curate their own associations between the projects that span across Architecture, Art, and Planning.