Celebrating the launch of our 11th volume, ASSOCIATION is proud to revisit the past, specifically recontextualized to where the publication and organization stand today reflecting upon the achievements of AAP during a pandemic-disturbed age. The design of the launch emphasizes the concept of parallels found in Volume 11. Featured works are displayed in different mediums to not only showcase the diversity in creative action within AAP, but also the different lenses and contexts that a project can be understood in. While projects have been organized by themes within the volume, we encourage readers to curate their own associations between the projects that span across Architecture, Art, and Planning.
Volume 12 centers around the tenets of connection: human to human, human to health, human to environment, and human to time. Fifty selected projects, many produced during the COVID-19 pandemic, reveal the hidden nature of the connections that structure our lives. ASSOCIATION, after its own two year semi-hiatus, has returned to production with an entirely new team in a changed time. The working methods that have sustained ASSOCIATION’s creative output as AAP’s representative student publication have also transformed.